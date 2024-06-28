LongView Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LongView Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 1,756,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

