LongView Wealth Management Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LongView Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

