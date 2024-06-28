LongView Wealth Management Has $4.55 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 1,121,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

