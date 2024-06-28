LongView Wealth Management Has $436,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LongView Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,385,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VDE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.