LongView Wealth Management Has $791,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.42. 11,227,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,321. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.