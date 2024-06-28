LongView Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,255. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

