LongView Wealth Management Sells 804 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $120.98. 321,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

