LooksRare Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and $2.24 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

