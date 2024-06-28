Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.51

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.51 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 3210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 33.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. The company has a market cap of C$274.82 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93.
Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
