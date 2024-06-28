Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $220.37. The company had a trading volume of 617,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

