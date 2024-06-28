Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.92 and its 200-day moving average is $410.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

