Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 9,451,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,614,840. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,833 shares of company stock worth $590,509. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

