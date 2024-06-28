Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,491,547. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $285.66 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.