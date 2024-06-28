Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

MGA opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Magna International by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

