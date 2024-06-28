Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $136.84. 1,268,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

