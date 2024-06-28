Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 34,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

