Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 13,224 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.