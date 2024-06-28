Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,737,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,312,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. 257,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

