Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. 33,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

