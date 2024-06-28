Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 103,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.