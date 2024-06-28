Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 10,064,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 63,345,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

