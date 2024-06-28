Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.40. 3,655,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,391. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

