Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Performance

Shares of MPLF opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

About Marble Point Loan Financing

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

