Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MQ opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 762,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 910.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,370,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

