Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $210.95. 1,517,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.42 and a twelve month high of $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

