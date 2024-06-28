Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Evercore ISI

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $540.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $443.13 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

