Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.19

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 1684038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Mattel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.