McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Reduced by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,114. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

