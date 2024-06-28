Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

MDP opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$42.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.82.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

