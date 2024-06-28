MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

