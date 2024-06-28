Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Trading Up 0.7%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

