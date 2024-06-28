MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

MediWound Stock Down 2.2 %

MDWD stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $138.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

