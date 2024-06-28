Merline Saintil Sells 1,329 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.44.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
