Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Mersen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$37.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.62. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$37.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.00.
About Mersen
