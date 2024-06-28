Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Update

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mersen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$37.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.62. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$37.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.00.

Get Mersen alerts:

About Mersen

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.