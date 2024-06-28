Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 156.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,471,000 after purchasing an additional 244,603 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Shares of META traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,341,616. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total value of $8,532,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,737,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

