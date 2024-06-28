Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Trading Up 16.6%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 15,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Metallis Resources Stock Down 21.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.
