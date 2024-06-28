Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.21

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.21 and traded as high as $48.41. Methanex shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 161,652 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Methanex Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

