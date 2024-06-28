MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $269.93 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $269.93 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $47.47 or 0.00078295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,662.72 or 1.00052626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.14814589 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $11,394,030.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.