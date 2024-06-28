Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.8 %

TEAM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

