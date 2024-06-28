Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $172.00 at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.52.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $132.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.