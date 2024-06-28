MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.26. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 18,690 shares.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.