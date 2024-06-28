Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,896,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 7,766,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,360.1 days.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
MRVGF stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Friday. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.
About Mirvac Group
