Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,896,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 7,766,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,360.1 days.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

MRVGF stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Friday. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

