MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 885795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.03.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

