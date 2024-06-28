Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,591.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

