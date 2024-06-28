Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MC opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -287.63 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

