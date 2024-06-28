Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 67,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 131,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOND. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mondee from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondee currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Mondee Stock Up 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondee by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

