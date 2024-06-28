MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,976 shares of company stock worth $19,770,973 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

