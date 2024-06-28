Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

