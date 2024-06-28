Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 238,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 169,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

