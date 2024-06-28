Morgan Stanley Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ASX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.31%.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

